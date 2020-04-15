In a March 31 regulatory filing, Quest warned that the coronavirus would likely have a material impact on its business. Efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 have resulted in "a significant reduction in physician office visits, the cancellation of elective medical procedures, customers closing or severely curtailing their operations (voluntarily or in response to government orders), and the adoption of work-from-home or shelter-in-place policies, all of which have had, and we believe will continue to have, an impact on the Company's operating results, cash flows and financial condition," the company stated.

Headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey, Quest operates roughly 2,200 testing locations and dozens of clinical laboratories throughout the U.S., and generated $7.7 billion in revenue last year.