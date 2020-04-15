Tulsa Donut Shop Struggling, Could Temporarily Close Due To Coronavirus Pandemic
TULSA - The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is hitting small businesses especially hard, and management at a Downtown Tulsa donut shop said it might have to temporarily shut its doors.
The manager at the Cherry Street Daylight Donuts said sales are down drastically, and she’s the only one working because everyone else was furloughed.
The owner said if they’re not able to make $350 a day for the rest of the week, they’ll have to close until further notice.
Manager Maria Ayers said it’s unsettling news for her family and would be a major blow in this part of downtown.
“[I'm] more than a little bit worried. I wake up every day thinking ‘are we gonna meet our goal today so I can keep my job?’” Ayers said. “I want to be here to help people get food because there’s nothing else around here for them to eat.”
Ayers said they are taking every possible precaution when handling food, including double gloving each item and wearing a mask if requested.