Tulsa Police Search For Teens After Crash Involving Stolen Car
TULSA - Tulsa Police said two teenagers are on the run Wednesday morning after stealing a car and taking it on a joy ride.
Tulsa Police said they got a call about a single car crash that ended with a teenager on top of a car.
People in the neighborhood near 72nd East Avenue and Oklahoma near the Tulsa International Airport called 911.
Officers later found out four teens stole a car — the one who was driving was taken into custody for questioning— and the second, on top of the car, was treated by EMSA on scene.
Police said two other teens left the scene and are still on the run.
Police said the teens who were questioned told them they didn’t know the car was stolen and said the other two that got away stole the car.
If you know anything about this crime, or know where those suspects may be, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous.