Chilly weather is underway early this morning before some improvement arrives later today through Thursday with highs reaching the 60s this afternoon and lower 70s Thursday. Our next shot of a few showers or storms will arrive late Thursday night into Friday morning, mostly across far northern OK and southern Kansas, but we’ll also have chances near Tulsa. By the time our window arrives for our immediate area, this activity appears to be post-frontal (on the cool side of a boundary) and will limit the chance of severe weather to a small mention of small hail with stronger cores. Basically, some shower activity with thunder will remain possible with the system into early Friday morning. This boundary should also move southward bringing another one-day cool down with highs Friday staying in the lower to mid-50s. South winds will quickly return late Friday night as our next storm system rapidly drops across the plains into the weekend.