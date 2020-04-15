News
Waiting On A Stimulus Check? Here's How To Track Your Payment
TULSA - The IRS said they are launching a new tool Wednesday to let you track your stimulus payment.
The tracking tool will let any American expecting a stimulus payment to click online for an update.
It's the same website where you can go to enter your bank information.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told reporters Monday the website would go live on Wednesday.
The tool will let Americans check their status, confirm if they prefer a direct deposit or a paper check, and enter any updated account information if the IRS doesn't already have it.
Single Americans making less than $75,000 a year will receive $1,200.
Couples making less than $150,000 a year will receive $2,400.
You can find the tracking tool on the IRS website.