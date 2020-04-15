News
VA Clinic Hosting Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing For Veterans
Tulsa veterans will have a chance to get COVID-19 testing in a drive-thru service.
The Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic near 41st Street and Mingo will be hosting the COVID-19 testing Wednesday for veterans who sign-up.
The appointments will be scheduled in 15 minute intervals for those who are showing symptoms. That includes a fever of over 100.4 degrees, a cough, and shortness of breath.
If you are a veteran and want to schedule an appointment, you can call the number there on your screen.
You can simply drive up, get your test, and be on your way.
You'll be contacted once your results are available.