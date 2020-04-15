McAlester Army Ammunition Plant Producing Hand Sanitizer
McALESTER, Oklahoma - The McAlester Army Ammunition Plant is shifting gears to help with the COVID-19 pandemic.
MCAAP is the Department of Defense’s largest ammunition depot and says it’s now using some of its existing equipment to make hand sanitizer.
MCAAP shared pictures online showing workers on the line producing the critically-needed product.
It says The Army is changing its mission to fight COVID-19 and protect the force and the nation on all fronts, while still producing ammunition.
“The production of hand sanitizer at MCAAP is one critical way MCAAP and JMC [Joint Munitions Command] are supporting DoD’s COVID-19 efforts,” said MCAAP Commander, COL Shane Upton.
The ammo plant says to working figure out production requirements, as well as the best to way to distribute the hand sanitizer to help stop the spread of COVID-19.