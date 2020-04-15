Federal Income Tax Filing Deadline Extended
April 15 is normally known as tax day, but the federal government has extended the deadline due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The federal income tax filing has been extended from April 15 to July 15, but the IRS still says it a good idea to file now rather than later.
IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said taxpayers who are due a refund should file as soon as possible. He recommends filing electronically said direct deposit as the quickest way to get refunds.
The IRS says most funds are still being issued within 21 days.
"Although we are curtailing some operations during this period, the IRS is continuing with mission-critical operations to support the nation, and that includes accepting tax returns and sending refunds,” said Rettig. “As a federal agency vital to the overall operations of our country, we ask for your personal support, your understanding – and your patience.”
Taxpayers can also defer federal income tax payment to July 15 without out penalties or interest, regardless of the amount owed. Taxpayers don’t have to file any additional forms or call the IRS.
The IRS has set up a special Coronavirus page online with more information.