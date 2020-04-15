President Trump Suspends U.S. Funding To World Health Organization
President Trump is stopping U.S. funding to the World Health Organization, saying he wants to review its response to the coronavirus pandemic.
President Trump is accusing the World Health Organization of mismanaging and covering up the spread of COVID-19 after it emerged in China, and says the organization must be held accountable.
The U.S. is the organization's largest single funder and gave it more than $400 million in 2019.
President Trump says a decision on whether the U.S. will resume funding will be made after the review, which could last up to 90 days.
The President said his administration has "deep concerns whether America's generosity has been put to the best use possible."
The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths worldwide, with more than 600,000 cases and 26,000 deaths.