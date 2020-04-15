DIRECTIONS

Add onion, mushrooms, carrots, garlic parmesan, basil and oregano in separate batches to a

food processor. Mince fine. Add all minced items to a giant bowl.

After all vegetables are added to a bowl; add ground turkey, eggs and breadcrumbs. Mix with

hands. You’re looking for mixture to be able to form into a ball. If it’s not forming, add a few

more breadcrumbs.

Form mixture into balls and put on a greased cookie sheet. Broil in oven for 10 minutes.

While meatballs are broiling, start your sauce. Put 2-3 jars of store-bought spaghetti sauce into

a large pot. Add 1/4 jar of cabernet to the sauce. Bring to a slow simmer.

When meatballs are done in the oven, they should be golden brown. Add cooked meatballs to

the sauce and cook on a slow simmer for 30 minutes or until meatballs have absorbed some of

the sauce.

Add on top of any pasta you prefer. Garnish with shaved parmesan and Italian parsley. Enjoy!