Healthy Spaghetti & Meatballs
While restaurants have been forced to close their doors to the public many families are spending a lot more time in the kitchen.
So if you're looking for something new to make for dinner Heather Berryhill has a recipe you! In today's cooking corner she's showing us how to make her healthy meatballs and spaghetti.
INGREDIENTS
2, 1 pound packages of ground turkey
1 onion
4 cloves garlic
1/2 of a 16 oz pkg of baby carrots
1 plastic carton of fresh basil or .67 oz
1/2 plastic carton of fresh oregano
1, 16 oz package of button mushrooms
1 cup Italian Bread Crumbs
1 bunch Italian parsley
6 whole eggs
.5 oz Parmesan Cheese
1 tsp salt
1 tsp fresh cracked pepper
2-3 Jars of store-bought spaghetti sauce
1/4 cup Cabernet Wine
DIRECTIONS
Add onion, mushrooms, carrots, garlic parmesan, basil and oregano in separate batches to a
food processor. Mince fine. Add all minced items to a giant bowl.
After all vegetables are added to a bowl; add ground turkey, eggs and breadcrumbs. Mix with
hands. You’re looking for mixture to be able to form into a ball. If it’s not forming, add a few
more breadcrumbs.
Form mixture into balls and put on a greased cookie sheet. Broil in oven for 10 minutes.
While meatballs are broiling, start your sauce. Put 2-3 jars of store-bought spaghetti sauce into
a large pot. Add 1/4 jar of cabernet to the sauce. Bring to a slow simmer.
When meatballs are done in the oven, they should be golden brown. Add cooked meatballs to
the sauce and cook on a slow simmer for 30 minutes or until meatballs have absorbed some of
the sauce.
Add on top of any pasta you prefer. Garnish with shaved parmesan and Italian parsley. Enjoy!