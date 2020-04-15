News
Best Buy Furloughs 51,000 Hourly Workers
Wednesday, April 15th 2020, 10:58 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Best Buy announced on Wednesday that they will be temporarily furloughing approximately 51,000 domestic hourly store employees, including nearly all part-time employees beginning April 19.
The company says they retain approximately 82% of its full-time store and field employees on its payroll, including In-Home Advisors and Geek Squad Agents.
Beginning April 19, some corporate Best Buy employees will participate in voluntarily reduced workweeks and resulting pay, as well as voluntary furloughs. In a video CEO Corie Barry says she will forego 50% of her base salary and the members of the Board of Directors will forego 50% of their cash retainer fees through at least September 1, 2020.
Best Buy says furloughed employees will retain their health benefits at no cost to them for a minimum of three months.