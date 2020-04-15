“Our residents include some of Tulsa’s most vulnerable, and as is often the case, they are disproportionately impacted by challenging times like the ones we’re facing,” said Aaron Darden, THA president & CEO. “Our hope is that through waiving rent for the months of April and May our residents are able to funnel their financial resources to other pressing needs.”

The May rent waiver applies to residents of Apache Manor, Comanche Park, East Central Village, Hewgley Terrace, Inhofe Plaza, LaFortune Tower, The Meadows, Mohawk Manor, Murdock Villa, Parkview Terrace, Pioneer Plaza, Riverview Park, Sandy Park, Seminole Hills/Whitlow, South Haven Manor, Scattered Sites, and Towne Square. Housing Choice Voucher holders/Section 8 participants are expected to pay rent for the month of May.