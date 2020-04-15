News
Tulsa Housing Authority Waives Rent Payments for Month of May
Wednesday, April 15th 2020, 11:57 AM CDT
Updated:
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Housing Authority of the City of Tulsa announced that it is waving rent payments for the month of May 2020 for residents of its public housing and Project-Based Rental Assistance properties.
“Our residents include some of Tulsa’s most vulnerable, and as is often the case, they are disproportionately impacted by challenging times like the ones we’re facing,” said Aaron Darden, THA president & CEO. “Our hope is that through waiving rent for the months of April and May our residents are able to funnel their financial resources to other pressing needs.”
The May rent waiver applies to residents of Apache Manor, Comanche Park, East Central Village, Hewgley Terrace, Inhofe Plaza, LaFortune Tower, The Meadows, Mohawk Manor, Murdock Villa, Parkview Terrace, Pioneer Plaza, Riverview Park, Sandy Park, Seminole Hills/Whitlow, South Haven Manor, Scattered Sites, and Towne Square.
Housing Choice Voucher holders/Section 8 participants are expected to pay rent for the month of May.
