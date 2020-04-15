News
Oklahomans Owing Child Support May Have Stimulus Check Intercepted
OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok - The Oklahoma Department of Human Services says 130,000 Oklahomans may not get a stimulus check.
DHS says people with past-due child support payments could get their stimulus checks intercepted. The U.S. Treasury Department will intercept stimulus checks because of the Debt Collection Improvement Act of 1996.
Unemployment benefits paid out under the CARES Act can also be withheld to pay past-due child support.