Red Cross Hosts Community Blood Drive In Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - The American Red Cross is hosting a community blood drive in Broken Arrow.
The drive runs until 6 p.m. Wednesday evening at the central park community center. The Red Cross says they are following extensive safety precautions at all it's sites and asks that donors wear face masks.
If a donor doesn't have one, a mask will be provided. To further help with physical distancing, they ask that you visit the red cross' website to schedule an appointment for donation.