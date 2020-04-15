Oklahoma's Safer-At-Home Order Extended To May 6, Gov. Stitt Says
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - Governor Kevin Stitt announced he is extending his safer-at-home order until May 6 to help combat the state's coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Stitt said the order is extended for the most vulnerable of the state's population.
"So, because we are flattening the curve we are working on plans to reopen our state. Let me be clear, we are not out of the woods yet," Stitt said.
Stitt said during his recent press conference that surgeries in the state could resume on April 24. He said he is working on plans to reopen small non-essential businesses soon.
At the time of this report, a total of 2,263 Oklahomans have tested positive for COVID-19 and a total of 123 virus-related deaths have been reported, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
State health officials said 1,155 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus, according to Tuesday evening's order report. The state health department said the meaning of recovered is someone who is currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after the onset/report of the virus.