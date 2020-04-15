Curtis Barone knows he's fortunate.

He's a survivor of COVID-19, and now fully recovered and considered immune. He was the first person, in Oklahoma, diagnosed with the disease, and he didn't pass it to anyone else.

Barone was diagnosed March 1, just after returning from a trip to Italy. He works from home, so he was already isolated, and thought he was coming down with the flu.

Now Barone is part of a clinical trial using plasma collected by the American Red Cross. Physicians at Ascension St. John infused his plasma into a critically ill patient last Saturday and say that by Monday the patient was off a ventilator.

Barone asked to donate hoping to help, and he's encouraged his donation might have saved the life of another COVID-19 patient. The hospital hopes to get several other patients into the trial and use plasma as a treatment while a vaccine is under development.

Ascension St. John hopes to add patients to the program. The Red Cross is looking for recovering patients to donate plasma so the trials can continue.