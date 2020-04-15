Thieves Steal Tulsa Race Car Driver's Equipment
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Tulsa race car driver said thieves stole everything he needs for racing except his car.
They took his trailer filled with parts and tools.
Bobby McItosh said when he got to work, the back gate at his shop was ripped open and his racing trailer was gone. Thieves dragged his trailer down the street, taking with them thousands worth of equipment.
A surveillance camera caught one of the suspected thieves right behind Bobby’s shop near 15th and Sheridan.
McIntosh said he had a chain through one of the wheels on the trailer so it wouldn’t roll but the thieves took it anyway.
McIntosh said he’s spent years working hard and saving money to buy his racing equipment and now all of his tools, parts, helmet and safety equipment is gone.
“Everything I have was gone,” said McIntosh. “I mean everything I’ve worked hard for to come up with since I’ve started racing, everything that I have is no more.”
McIntosh is glad he still has his race car but without everything else, he won’t be able to race this year.
“People work hard for this stuff. Just to come and take it because you need to go out and try to make some money, I mean get a job,” said McIntosh. “Make your money the way that I did in order to buy the stuff that I have in my trailer that I use for my racing and everything else.”
He said racing is his passion and it stinks he can’t do what he loves, because of criminals.
“The racing community is huge, just people on Facebook I can’t thank them
enough you know trying to get this out there and help
Find our stuff so we can get back to doing what we love, said McIntosh.
If you have any information about where his trailer is, call CrimeStoppers at 918-596-COPS.