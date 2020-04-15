Woolaroc Offered Free Drive-Thru To Get People Out Of The House
OSAGE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Because people are taking drives right now to beat the boredom of being at home, Woolaroc offered to let people drive through the preserve for free Wednesday.
When Woolaroc made the announcement on Facebook, they expected a good turnout, but maybe nothing quite like this.
Hundreds of cars lined the highway just to get into the ranch, some waiting for hours. But those who had the time and patience were rewarded with breathtaking views of nature and a wave from Woolaroc's Bob Fraser.
"It's a great time to visit, things are starting to turn green and that's nice, so it's just a wonderful opportunity to get the family, the kids, in the car, load them up, and do a quick drive through out here," Fraser said.
He said the paved road through part of the 3,700 acre ranch might bring you past buffalo, deer, and other wildlife. A great distraction from tough times.
"People are in their homes, they're nervous, they’re scared, they're frustrated, and to be able to come out here and drive through this ranch even though they can't get out and get into the buildings, it seemed like something we could do for them and we're thrilled to be able to do it," Fraser said.
Jennifer and her family sure seemed to enjoy it.
"It was a beautiful day, we're tired of being cooped up," she said.
Fraser said this was a trial run to gauge interest and it looks like they got their answer.
"It's always hard to know when you put the word free in front of something how many people are going to come out. We expected a good crowd, I think it's going to exceed our expectations," he said.
Fraser said its disappointing all the buildings are closed for now, but said it's given them a chance to spruce things up for when they finally open the doors again.
"When we do reopen, I think people will find that Woolaroc will be shining brighter than ever," he said.
If you didn't make it out don't worry, Woolaroc plans to continue this every Wednesday.