VINITA, Oklahoma - The City of Vinita has changed its stay-at-home order after being hit with a lawsuit. 

The original ordinance required residents to stay at their homes and included a curfew for everybody from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The only exceptions were to run essential errands or work at an essential business. 

The council approved a new ordinance April 15 that says the stay-at-home order and the curfew are no longer mandatory but are strongly encouraged. 

The new ordinance also eliminated criminal punishment for violations. 