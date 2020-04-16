Tulsa Couple Making Thousands Of Face Shields For Frontline Workers
TULSA - A Tulsa couple is making thousands of face shields for frontline workers here in Tulsa and all over the country, and they’re doing it from the comfort of their own home.
Josh and Cherylyn Painter said when the pandemic ramped up, they wanted to find some way to help.
They had a few 3D printers they planned on using for a business idea, but they decided to switch their focus and make face shields and then donate them to frontline workers.
In less than a month, they’ve had nearly 10,000 requests from all over the country. The couple has made nearly 4,500 shields so far, and they’re doing this out of a room they once used to play ping-pong.
The Painters said doctors and nurses at every hospital in Tulsa are now wearing their shields.
Cherylyn Painter said “we are not top of the list. We are not going to be priority, so we as Oklahomans have to help other Oklahomans--the ones who are putting their lives on the line for us every day.”
The couple is pouring all their time and savings into this and nearly 30 volunteers are helping with delivery efforts.
If you’d like to find out how you can help if donate to their cause CLICK HERE.