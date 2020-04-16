New Mexico Fugitives Arrested In Shawnee
SHAWNEE, Oklahoma - Two fugitives wanted out of New Mexico for stealing from veterans and those with disabilities have been taken into custody in Oklahoma.
Investigators say they the couple has been on the run since March when they didn't show up for their sentencing.
U.S. Marshals said they tracked down Susan and William Harris in Shawnee Wednesday. They were arrested by the United States Marshal Service; District of New Mexico and Western District of Oklahoma with the assistance of Bernalillo County Sheriff Department.
Investigators said Susan was the president of a guardianship firm, which handled finances for vulnerable people, including veterans and those with special needs.
The couple were convicted of illegally transferring money from client accounts. Court records show the two stole 11 million dollars over 10 years to pay off credit card charges and live a lavish lifestyle.
It's not clear how U.S. Marshals traced the couple to Oklahoma, but the Albuquerque Journal reports the two had rented an apartment in Shawnee.
"This case is an example of strong partnerships and excellent collaboration. We at the United States Marshals Service are proud to be part of a critical investigation with so much at stake," said Sonya K. Chavez, U.S. Marshal, District of New Mexico. "The many victims in this case deserve to know that so many were involved in bringing these defendants to justice, hoping it will give them peace of mind."
Susan Harris faces 30 years in prison for the money laundering scheme, while her husband faces 7 years.