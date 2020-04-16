"As we're doing with at-home Advanced Placement exams, we would ensure that at-home SAT testing is simple, secure and fair, accessible to all, and valid for use in college admissions," it said. "Like the paper test, a digital, remote version of the SAT would measure what students are learning in school and what they need to know to be successful in college."

The College Board said that "specific information" about tests provided to students for free by certain states or school districts "will be shared in the coming weeks." Students in states where the exam is mandated should "check with their school or district for updates" on testing dates, it said.