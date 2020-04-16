News
Tulsa Police Identify Victim In Deadly Shooting
Thursday, April 16th 2020, 11:05 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA - Tulsa Police have identified the victim of Tuesday's deadly shooting that happened near Pine and Peoria.
Police said 24-year-old Kimberly Hopkins was murdered around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.
Related Story: Police: 1 Dead, 1 Injured After Tulsa Shooting
Police said a second victim is still in the hospital.
Police are still looking for the shooter.
If you know anything, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous.