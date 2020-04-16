TULSA - Tulsa Police have identified the victim of Tuesday's deadly shooting that happened near Pine and Peoria. 

Police said 24-year-old Kimberly Hopkins was murdered around 3 a.m. on Tuesday. 

Police said a second victim is still in the hospital.

Police are still looking for the shooter. 

If you know anything, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous. 

 