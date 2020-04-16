2,357 Total Oklahomans Test Positive For Coronavirus; 131 Total Virus-Related Deaths Reported, OSDH Says
A total of 2,357 Oklahomans have tested positive for COVID-19 and a total of 131 virus-related deaths have been reported, the Oklahoma State Department of Health said Thursday.
Eight more deaths were reported since Wednesday. The state health department said three people died in the last 24 hours and five died between April 9 to 14.
Three people in Cleveland County died from the virus; two men and a woman aged 65 or older.
Two men aged 65 or older died in Delaware County.
One woman aged 65 or older died in Caddo County. One woman aged 65 or older died in Muskogee County. One woman aged 65 or older died in Washington County.
As of Thursday, a total of 528 patients have been hospitalized and 236 people are currently hospitalized.
State health officials said 1,240 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus, according to Wednesday evening's order report. The state health department said the meaning of recovered is someone who is currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after the onset/report of the virus.
The patients' ages range from 0 to 102 with the median age being 56. Twenty-two children ages 0 to 4 have tested positive for the virus; 41 children ages 5 to 17 have tested positive; 426 patients are ages 18 to 35; 483 patients are ages 36 to 49; 597 patients are ages 50 to 64; and 788 patients are ages 65 or older.
The most deaths were reported among people aged 65 or older with 108 deaths. Five people aged 18 to 35, three people aged 36 to 49 and 15 people aged 50 to 64 have died from the virus, the health department reported. The median age of the deceased is 74.
The breakdown of patients is 1,311 are female and 1,046 are male. Seventy-one men and 60 women have died from the virus.
Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order April 2 declaring a health emergency in all 77 Oklahoma counties. On April 1, he amended an earlier emergency declaration to close all non-essential businesses in all 77 counties.
As of Thursday, 64 counties have reported at least one COVID-19 case.
Oklahoma County has the most cases with 497 and the most deaths in the state with 22. Tulsa County has the second most cases with 376. Cleveland County has the third most cases with 301.
Tulsa and Cleveland counties have both reported 21 deaths in each county.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adair
|29
|3
|Alfalfa
|1
|0
|Atoka
|1
|0
|Beaver
|1
|0
|Beckham
|2
|0
|Bryan
|5
|0
|Caddo
|48
|2
|Canadian
|65
|3
|Carter
|1
|0
|Cherokee
|22
|1
|Choctaw
|3
|0
|Cleveland
|301
|21
|Comanche
|57
|0
|Cotton
|5
|0
|Craig
|7
|0
|Creek
|58
|3
|Custer
|7
|0
|Delaware
|74
|2
|Dewey
|2
|0
|Garfield
|9
|1
|Garvin
|10
|0
|Grady
|16
|1
|Grant
|2
|0
|Greer
|50
|4
|Jackson
|6
|0
|Jefferson
|1
|0
|Johnston
|2
|0
|Kay
|46
|4
|Kingfisher
|6
|0
|Kiowa
|2
|0
|Latimer
|4
|1
|Le Flore
|5
|0
|Lincoln
|11
|0
|Logan
|8
|0
|Love
|2
|0
|Major
|2
|1
|Marshall
|1
|0
|Mayes
|19
|3
|McClain
|20
|0
|McCurtain
|7
|0
|Murray
|2
|0
|Muskogee
|25
|3
|Noble
|6
|0
|Nowata
|11
|0
|Okfuskee
|1
|0
|Oklahoma
|497
|22
|Okmulgee
|14
|0
|Osage
|61
|8
|Ottawa
|24
|0
|Pawnee
|28
|2
|Payne
|34
|0
|Pittsburg
|14
|1
|Pontotoc
|10
|1
|Pottawatomie
|32
|3
|Rogers
|30
|2
|Seminole
|7
|1
|Sequoyah
|10
|2
|Stephens
|15
|1
|Texas
|9
|1
|Tillman
|1
|0
|Tulsa
|376
|21
|Wagoner
|107
|7
|Washington
|124
|6
|Woodward
|1
|0
|Total
|2,357
|131
As of Thursday, a total number of 28,542 tests have returned negative. This includes state testing and private lab testing since February.
Earlier, Stitt announced people coming from six states will have to quarantine themselves for two weeks. These states are Louisiana, Washington, California, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
For travelers who are returning from a Level 3 Travel Health Notice region, the state health department asks that they stay at home, monitor their health and practice social distancing within the home.
The state health department advises anyone with COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever or coughing to stay home and limit person-to-person engagement.
The state coronavirus hotline is open 24 hours and the number is 877-215-8336 or 211.
