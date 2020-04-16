More: Gov. Stitt Declares Health Emergency To Strengthen State's Coronavirus Response

As of Thursday, 64 counties have reported at least one COVID-19 case.

Oklahoma County has the most cases with 497 and the most deaths in the state with 22. Tulsa County has the second most cases with 376. Cleveland County has the third most cases with 301.

Tulsa and Cleveland counties have both reported 21 deaths in each county.

COVID-19 Cases by County County Cases Deaths Adair 29 3 Alfalfa 1 0 Atoka 1 0 Beaver 1 0 Beckham 2 0 Bryan 5 0 Caddo 48 2 Canadian 65 3 Carter 1 0 Cherokee 22 1 Choctaw 3 0 Cleveland 301 21 Comanche 57 0 Cotton 5 0 Craig 7 0 Creek 58 3 Custer 7 0 Delaware 74 2 Dewey 2 0 Garfield 9 1 Garvin 10 0 Grady 16 1 Grant 2 0 Greer 50 4 Jackson 6 0 Jefferson 1 0 Johnston 2 0 Kay 46 4 Kingfisher 6 0 Kiowa 2 0 Latimer 4 1 Le Flore 5 0 Lincoln 11 0 Logan 8 0 Love 2 0 Major 2 1 Marshall 1 0 Mayes 19 3 McClain 20 0 McCurtain 7 0 Murray 2 0 Muskogee 25 3 Noble 6 0 Nowata 11 0 Okfuskee 1 0 Oklahoma 497 22 Okmulgee 14 0 Osage 61 8 Ottawa 24 0 Pawnee 28 2 Payne 34 0 Pittsburg 14 1 Pontotoc 10 1 Pottawatomie 32 3 Rogers 30 2 Seminole 7 1 Sequoyah 10 2 Stephens 15 1 Texas 9 1 Tillman 1 0 Tulsa 376 21 Wagoner 107 7 Washington 124 6 Woodward 1 0 Total 2,357 131

As of Thursday, a total number of 28,542 tests have returned negative. This includes state testing and private lab testing since February. Earlier, Stitt announced people coming from six states will have to quarantine themselves for two weeks. These states are Louisiana, Washington, California, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

For travelers who are returning from a Level 3 Travel Health Notice region, the state health department asks that they stay at home, monitor their health and practice social distancing within the home.