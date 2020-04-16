News
Statewide Unemployment Claims Fewer Than Previous Week But Still Near 50,000
As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to take its toll on the workforce, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reported a slight decrease in the amount of Oklahomans who applied for unemployment last week.
After more than 60,000 sought jobless aid in the final adjusted numbers during the previous week, the unadjusted claims totaled 48,977 statewide last week.
An additional 5.2 million filed for unemployment claims this week in the U.S. which brought the estimated unemployment claims to just over 22 million nationwide.