News
University Of Tulsa Announces Furloughs Due To Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
TULSA - Officials announced Thursday that the University of Tulsa would be furloughing some of its staff.
officials said "staff in offices and divisions disproportionately impacted by the university's remote operations" would be placed on an extended furlough.
Officials also said almost all other staff would be placed on a two-week furlough.
Officials said in a news release that "employees will continue to receive health insurance during the two-week windows and may be eligible for state and federal unemployment benefits."
Officials said the furloughs come as the university is experiencing unanticipated costs and lost revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic.