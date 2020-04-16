American Red Cross Makes Adjustments For Severe Weather Season, COVID-19
TULSA, Oklahoma - The American Red Cross is adjusting to COVID-19 and said their mission of helping after disasters is starting to look different to keep everyone safe.
"The mission itself hasn't changed, it's just how we deliver the mission is the biggest change," said Johnnie Munn, the Senior Disaster Program Manager for Oklahoma Red Cross.
Senior Disaster Program Manager for Oklahoma Johnnie Munn said they're having to get creative, but also change some of their guidelines.
For example, instead of sheltering people in dormitories, they will now get hotel rooms to ensure physical distancing.
They're also meeting with clients virtually when possible and leaving their cards in post office boxes to limit interactions.
"One of the things Red Cross is known for is the touch,” said Munn. “And that's been hard for us as staff and for volunteers to get used to, but this is a whole different environment that we're working in nowadays."
With tornado season now here in Oklahoma, Munn said they know they may be needed on the ground as well.
In those cases, they have extra masks for volunteers and clients.
And the Red Cross also gave them extra iPhones to better communicate.
Munn said the virus has not affected their response times and they still respond to scenes in less than 2 hours.
"We still respond to house fires, we still have the tornado events, flooding," said Munn.
He said their goal is to be there, no matter what.