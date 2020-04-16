Oklahoma Mother Navigates Grief, Hope 25 Years After Bombing
The mother of a child killed in the Oklahoma City bombing 25 years ago reflects on the pain of her loss all those years ago.
Renee Moore's son, Antonio Cooper Jr., was killed in the blast at the Murrah Building on April 19, 1995. She recently caught up with News On 6's Robin Marsh, who coincidentally had only recently joined the news team 25 years ago. Robin was with hundreds of family members who didn't know the fate of their loved ones soon after the deadly attack.
"I have not been able to get that child out of my heart all these years. That little Antonio Cooper Jr. and that little red-and-white jumper and that smile on his face," Marsh said.
The photo Moore showed of her son had been taken on her birthday that year.
"I didn't even go get (the photos) until after the bombing had happened," she said. "They said, 'we need the most recent pic of your loved ones,' and I had to go get those pictures."
Renee Moore was Renee Cooper in 1995, and she told Robin that she and Antonio's father, Tony, separated soon after the child's death.
"Time heals," Moore said.
She remarried, and seven years later gave birth to a son, Carlos Moore.
"I thank God for Carlos every day. He's been the joy of my life," she said.
Coincidentally, Carlos was born on the same date as Antonio. Moore says that was meant to be.
"Some people think it's strange, but I think it was meant to be. Carlos was actually born on Antonio's birthday. So they share the same birthday, God's way of saying he is still with me seven years apart," she said.
In 2020, Carlos is a senior at Del City High School and a starter on the Eagles' varsity basketball team. His mother was by his side to help him through disappointment as the Del City Eagles, a contender for a state championship, were sidelined (as were all teams) by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Telling my son with everything going on with schools that we will figure it out," Moore said. "I told him we have to figure out our next step and not to get stuck."
Moore told Robin there are days when she wonders what would have been. However, she said she knows there is only one thing that has kept her taking next steps day by day by day.
"God. My Lord and savior. Seriously, I would not have survived without my faith in the Lord," she said.