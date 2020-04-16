Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Gets More Oklahomans Interested In Growing Own Food
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Thanks to social distancing and shortages at stores, many Oklahomans are interested in growing their own food now.
One hardware store owner says raised garden beds have become a popular item.
Growing your own fruits and vegetables at home might seem daunting, but the folks at Cornerstone Ace Hardware say it's easier than you might think.
Homegrown produce just seems to taste better, that's why Dave and Tina have been gardening at home for a while now.
"Takes our mind off things. It's nice to get outside," they said.
They stopped by Cornerstone Ace Hardware in Owasso to pick up some more plants, something people are doing more of these days.
"Several people that have bought a bed or just bought a lot of vegetables, this is their first time to ever have a garden," said store owner Caleb Potter.
He’s seen lots of people come into his store over the past several weeks looking for raised garden beds. He said he's sold more than 200 since February.
"It's kind of been a perfect storm for raised bed gardening, with the grocery stores running out of some of the fresh fruit and vegetables, stuff like that, people kind of see a need to go back to maybe self-sustaining and growing some of their own stuff," he said.
Charlene Toloso is a Master Gardener and works at the store, helping people who may not have the greenest of thumbs.
"Come in and talk to me, I'll easily help you through it, I'll probably even give you my phone number so you can call me when you have questions," she said.
Charlene even teaches a class at the store for people interested in gardening. They've been put on hold because of COVID-19, but she said they'll start back up after everything gets back to normal.
"It's easy to grow and you can start off simple with just a few plants that are pre-started and take care of them and it'll go from there," she said.
She said most vegetables grow well in the Oklahoma climate.
"Tomatoes are great, peppers are great, my peas are doing pretty good right now. Any kind of vegetable do really good, I would say."
If you have any questions about growing, you can also visit their Facebook page, Cornerstone Gardening Club.