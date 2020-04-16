Tulsa Farmer's Market Raise Money To Support Local Farmers, Ranchers
TULSA, Oklahoma - Since the Tulsa Farmers' Market can't host weekly events right now, it's raising money to support local farmers and ranchers, while also giving food to people in need.
The Farmer's Market Relief Fund is giving all its proceeds to farmers--then it'll take the food and donate it to nonprofits in Tulsa, so no food gets wasted.
Kris Hutto is the Tulsa Farmer's Market executive director.
She said before COVID-19 shut the market down, they already were dealing with relocating due to construction on Cherry Street.
"We were in the process of finalizing, when a global pandemic struck and it really halted our plans," said Hutto.
Hutto said since special events are prohibited in Tulsa they were forced to stop operating, but it didn't stop them from giving back to their local farmers and ranchers.
"We thought we might need to do a little bit more to support our folks," she said
Thanks to donations, they were able to start the Farmer's Market Relief Fund last year during the historic flooding.
100 percent of proceeds go to local farmers and ranchers.
Hutto said they'll pay the farmers for their food with the funds, so it gives them income and limits food waste, then they'll donate the food to nonprofits in Tulsa feeding the hungry.
"This is a true win-win in our eyes."
Dave Bynum is a farmer for Gnome Grown Mushrooms and sells gourmet mushrooms to restaurants.
He said because of the pandemic he had to change the way he does business and start delivering, so any help he could get from the farmer's market would be huge.
"Anything we can do now to help the farmers is important," Bynum said.
Other vendors like Roark Acres which sells local honey products say it's important to support local during the pandemic.
"The community has been incredibly supportive of them," said Hutto. "I'm so grateful."
For information on how to donate, go here or here.
To inquire about receiving the food donations, email: info@tulsafarmersmarket.org