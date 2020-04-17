News
OKC National Memorial And Museum To Host Virtual Parenting Workshop
Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum Facebook
The Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum will host a virtual workshop called Parenting with Hope and Resilience Friday.
The workshop is meant to help parents explain to their child what everyone can do during the current crisis.
Former Oklahoma Governor and former First Lady Frank and Cathy Keating will read their new book, "Love Won: The Oklahoma Standard."
The workshop begins at 10 a.m.
Click here for more details.