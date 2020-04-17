Sister Of Pawhuska COVID-19 Victim Speaks Out, Asks Public To Take Virus Serious
PAWHUSKA, Oklahoma - The sister of a Pawhuska man who died from COVID-19 is speaking out and asking people to take the virus seriously.
Rebecca McCray says her brother Greg Cunningham had been in the hospital a couple of times recently for the flu.
He went home feeling better at one point before his health quickly dropped off a few days later.
Greg was rushed to the hospital where he tested positive for COVID-19. His breathing got worse, he was running a fever and was often confused.
McCray says her brother was put on a ventilator the day before he died with his nurse holding his hand because his loved ones couldn’t be in the room.
Now McCray is asking people to pay attention to what this virus is capable of.
"If they only knew what a family member or themselves would go through with this virus, they would take it more serious,” she said.
McCray says she wants Greg to be remembered as a family man who had a good heart and cared deeply for his family.
He was 53 years old.