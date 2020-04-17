Police Investigate Overnight Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex
Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting Friday morning at an apartment complex that sent one man to the hospital.
Police said they heard gunshots around 9:30 p.m. Thursday near the Bradford Apartments near MLK and the Gilcrease Expressway.
While investigating, Police got a call about a shooting by a home near Peoria and North Quaker Avenue, about two miles away from the apartment complex they were at.
Police said the person who called 911 told them that her daughter's boyfriend had been shot at the Bradford Apartments.
"We learned it was a young male shot in the abdomen at the Bradford Apartments. He was driven to this location by a family member," said Sgt. Ashley Kite.
The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. He is expected to be okay.
Police said he wasn't cooperative and didn't want to help in the investigation.
