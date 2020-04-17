News
Oklahoma Supreme Court Sets Arguments In funding Case
The Oklahoma Supreme Court set the date for arguments in a lawsuit between the Board of Equalization, led by Governor Kevin Stitt, and state leaders.
This lawsuit comes after the President of the Senate and the House Speaker asked the high court to force the board to declare a revenue failure.
Chief Justice Noma Gurich signed an order yesterday directing the Board of Equalization to respond by Monday.
Oral arguments before a Supreme Court referee are set for Tuesday.
House Speaker Charles McCall and Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat want the court to order the board to meet and declare a revenue failure.
Governor Stitt abruptly canceled a meeting of the board last week during a spat with lawmakers over funding for one of his budget priorities.