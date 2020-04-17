President Trump Releases Guidelines For Re-Opening States
President Trump said some states can open back up Friday if they want to, but only if they have a handle on the coronavirus.
Governor Kevin Stitt said he plans on sharing details about Oklahoma's plan on Friday.
This follows a call he had with the President and Vice President on Thursday.
The president said states would start re-opening in three, two-week phases, starting as early as May 1st.
Phase one would open restaurants, gyms, and churches.
The president said the guidelines aren't mandatory, and he's letting governors call their own shots in their own states.
Doctor Anthony Fauci said this may be a situation where the country sees some learning curves.
"This is uncharted water. There may be some setbacks, and we may have to pull back a little and then go forward,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci.
The governor is expected to release his plan on Friday.