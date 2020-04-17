Cooler Temperatures Return To Green Country
The cold front that entered northern OK last night is located southeast of Tulsa this morning and will continue moving southeast through the morning hours. Low clouds, some showers and pockets of drizzle will remain post-frontal for a short time this morning, but not for all locations, along with north winds from 10 to 20 mph. After yesterday’s highs in the lower 70s, temperatures early this morning may end-up being the highs of the day. Later this afternoon, partial clearing is likely from the north to south with temperatures either in the rebounding into the lower 50s near the metro and slightly higher across southeastern OK. A surface ridge of high pressure will settle across eastern OK through the afternoon before moving east of the state Saturday as our next upper level wave approaches from the west bringing some rain and thunder across part of the area, mostly Saturday evening into Sunday morning. The surface low has trended slightly slower and slightly northward. This may bring a low-end threat for a few strong to severe storms across part of the area during this event. Higher chances will continue to be focused across southeastern OK and points southeast of the state Sunday. A much stronger upper level system is likely to impact the state Wednesday with increasing rain, thunder and severe weather threats.
Chilly weather is underway this morning with showers and blustery weather. Well to our north, another snow event is ending across the northern plains and Midwest. Some record snowfall occurred yesterday across the foothills of the Rockies and snow continues to fall this morning south of Chicago into northern Iowa and Illinois. Dry air is rapidly approaching northeastern OK and should result with ending precipitation by the next 2 to 3 hours.
The next upper level wave quickly approaches from the west and may be in the form of two distinct impulses, with the first arriving Saturday early evening and the 2nd Sunday midday. The data has changed slightly with the positioning of the surface low in some data and may bring this feature slightly northward Saturday evening before diving southeast Sunday morning. This may bring a small window for a few strong storms near east-central Ok Sunday pre-dawn, but higher chances should remain southeast for severe storms Sunday afternoon or evening. Once again, our friends and neighbors across the southeastern U.S. may experience more severe weather Sunday, but not nearly the magnitude that occurred Easter Sunday.
Monday looks good for most of our area, but Tuesday into Wednesday will be active as a strong upper level system is forecast to move across the state. Rain and storms will be likely Wednesday, including the threats of heavy rainfall and some severe weather.
Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a super great day!
Alan Crone