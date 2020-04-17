The cold front that entered northern OK last night is located southeast of Tulsa this morning and will continue moving southeast through the morning hours. Low clouds, some showers and pockets of drizzle will remain post-frontal for a short time this morning, but not for all locations, along with north winds from 10 to 20 mph. After yesterday’s highs in the lower 70s, temperatures early this morning may end-up being the highs of the day. Later this afternoon, partial clearing is likely from the north to south with temperatures either in the rebounding into the lower 50s near the metro and slightly higher across southeastern OK. A surface ridge of high pressure will settle across eastern OK through the afternoon before moving east of the state Saturday as our next upper level wave approaches from the west bringing some rain and thunder across part of the area, mostly Saturday evening into Sunday morning. The surface low has trended slightly slower and slightly northward. This may bring a low-end threat for a few strong to severe storms across part of the area during this event. Higher chances will continue to be focused across southeastern OK and points southeast of the state Sunday. A much stronger upper level system is likely to impact the state Wednesday with increasing rain, thunder and severe weather threats.