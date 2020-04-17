TULSA - A downtown Tulsa bar is giving back to the community by serving free meals to those in need. 

Vintage Wine Bar said they served 984 meals last week through a "pay what you can" food program. 

678 Thai green curry meals were handed out for free. 

Another 306 were ordered by people who also made a contribution. 

Vintage said 45 people donated money without ordering food to help cover the cost. 

Vintage also said they delivered 150 food orders to Hillcrest Medical Center on Thursday. 