News
Tulsa Wine Bar Donates Food
TULSA - A downtown Tulsa bar is giving back to the community by serving free meals to those in need.
Vintage Wine Bar said they served 984 meals last week through a "pay what you can" food program.
678 Thai green curry meals were handed out for free.
Another 306 were ordered by people who also made a contribution.
Vintage said 45 people donated money without ordering food to help cover the cost.
Vintage also said they delivered 150 food orders to Hillcrest Medical Center on Thursday.