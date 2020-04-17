Dubbed the "butter maiden" and named Mia, the illustrated character first showed up on Land O'Lakes packaging seven years after 320 farmers started the Minnesota Cooperative Creameries Association in St. Paul, Minnesota, in 1921. Arthur Hanson, the first illustrator for the St. Paul advertising firm Brown & Bigelow, came up with the original design evoking rural Minnesota with a blue lake, green pine trees and the depiction of a woman in a buckskin dress, according to the Pioneer Press.