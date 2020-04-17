As of Friday, 67 counties have reported at least one case of COVID-19.

Oklahoma County has the most cases in the state with 520. Tulsa County has the second most cases with 390. Cleveland County has 360 cases reported.

Oklahoma and Tulsa counties have the same amount of deaths reported with 22 deaths each. Cleveland County has reported 21 deaths.

As of Friday, a total number of 31,155 tests have returned negative. This includes state testing and private lab testing since February.

Earlier, Stitt announced people coming from six states will have to quarantine themselves for two weeks. These states are Louisiana, Washington, California, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.