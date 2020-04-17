2,465 Total Oklahomans Test Positive For Coronavirus; 136 Total Virus-Related Deaths Reported, OSDH Says
A total of 2,465 Oklahomans have tested positive for the coronavirus and the total number of virus-related deaths are up to 136, the Oklahoma State Department of Health said Friday.
Five more deaths were reported since Thursday. Two of the deaths were reported in the last 24 hours and three others died between April 9 to 15.
Two women aged 65 or older died in Delaware County.
One man aged 65 or older died in Tulsa County. One woman aged 65 or older died in Creek County. One woman aged 65 or older died in Greer County.
As of Friday, a total of 541 patients have been hospitalized and 325 people are currently hospitalized.
State health officials said 1,441 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus, according to a chart released Friday. The state health department said the meaning of recovered is someone who is currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after the onset/report of the virus.
Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order April 2 declaring a health emergency in all 77 Oklahoma counties. On April 1, he amended an earlier emergency declaration to close all non-essential businesses in all 77 counties.
As of Friday, 67 counties have reported at least one case of COVID-19.
Oklahoma County has the most cases in the state with 520. Tulsa County has the second most cases with 390. Cleveland County has 360 cases reported.
Oklahoma and Tulsa counties have the same amount of deaths reported with 22 deaths each. Cleveland County has reported 21 deaths.
As of Friday, a total number of 31,155 tests have returned negative. This includes state testing and private lab testing since February.
Earlier, Stitt announced people coming from six states will have to quarantine themselves for two weeks. These states are Louisiana, Washington, California, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
For travelers who are returning from a Level 3 Travel Health Notice region, the state health department asks that they stay at home, monitor their health and practice social distancing within the home.
The state health department advises anyone with COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever or coughing to stay home and limit person-to-person engagement.
The state coronavirus hotline is open 24 hours and the number is 877-215-8336 or 211.
