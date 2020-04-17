News
Tulsa Area Leaders Give Coronavirus Update, Announce Some City Of Tulsa Furloughs
TULSA - In Friday's news conference, officials said the City of Tulsa will furlough non-public safety employees for half-day weeks from now though December.
Officials said the the Safer at Home order goes through April 30th currently, and a decision about extending that has not been made yet.
This week is expected to be the peak of contagion, and next week is expected to be the peak of hospitalization, officials said.
Mayor Bynum said reopening will be based on data.
Officials also said the state will set up two new testing sites for Tulsa that will be open to anyone with one or more of the symptoms of COVID-19.