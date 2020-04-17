Salvation Army, Boys & Girls Club To Provide Daycare for Children Of Essential Workers
TULSA - Officials said the Salvation Army plans to open an area club to offer daycare for children of essential workers.
Enrollment starts on Friday April 17 for children between the ages of 5 and 12.
Officials said the daycare service will be offered at the Mabee Red Shield location near North Harvard and Pine.
Officials said the Salvation Army will follow the CDC guidelines by "providing masks for children and staff, conducting wellness checks upon arrival, and cleaning every hour. In addition, there will be a small group ratio, meals and snacks provided and access to computers for online learning."
Officials said the daycare hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. and will cost $20 per week for each child.
Parents will have to say what line of work they are in and provide documentation during the enrollment process, according to officials.
