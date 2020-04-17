Oklahoma May Reopen If Positive Data Continues, Gov. Stitt Says
OKLAHOMA CITY - Governor Kevin Stitt said if positive trends continue, he may release his plan next week to reopen parts of the state.
Stitt said the two keys to reopening the state will be increased testing and contact tracing.
Stitt said they will make reopening decisions strictly off of scientific data on the ground here in Oklahoma.
His data shows 307 Oklahomans are in the hospital right now for COVID-19, which is less than the peak so far of 560 hospitalizations back on March 30th.
Stitt said those hospitalization numbers have trended down over the past couple of weeks and the curve in cases is flattening.
The Governor said he's working with the health department on guidance for reopening businesses.
"I am committed to protecting our most vulnerable population,” said Stitt. “But I'm also committed to protecting the hardworking Oklahomans who are struggling right now to pay their bills and they're ready to get back to work. There is light at the end of the tunnel and we are going to get through this."
The state is also partnering with IMMY labs based in Norman to increase antibody testing.
Those tests will help determine whether you've already been exposed to the coronavirus and didn't show symptoms.
IMMY labs said they're working with other locations throughout Oklahoma to expand that testing statewide.