Oklahomans Get Stimulus Checks, Some Possibly Not Sent Correctly
TULSA, Oklahoma - The CARES Act rolled out stimulus money to millions of Americans this week, but many people in Green Country said they still haven't received their payment.
Heather Matheson said she checked the "Get my Payment" tool on the IRS' website to see when her check would be coming in the mail, but she was surprised to see it had already been deposited into a different bank account.
"I was looking forward to having that," she said.
Matheson owns Peace, Love and Cookies, a cookie delivery service that employs women in recovery. She said she doesn't get tax refunds and the IRS doesn't have her direct deposit information.
This week, she checked just to see when she could expect her $1700 since she has a son under 18 but said the money had already been paid.
"They don't have my bank account information, so someone on April 15 got my check," Matheson said.
Accountant Paul Hood, a CPA and President of Hood & Associates, said he contacted the IRS for answers.
The IRS has an option online to add your bank account information for a quicker payout and says he thinks hackers could take advantage of it.
"We're directing people to let your Congressman, your Senator, it'll be a quicker fix," said Hood.
Hood said anyone who's filed their taxes with direct deposit or gets social security should get their payment without doing anything.
He said many people still haven't been paid but they shouldn't worry.
"There doesn't seem any rhyme or reason as to who's getting them now and who isn't," Hood said. "They're doing it in batches."
As for Matheson, she prays to see her money eventually, and urges everyone to go online and check the status of their payment too.
"I have a feeling I'm not going to be the only person this happens to," she said.
Hood said most Americans should expect to see money in their bank account if they have direct deposit by the end of the month.
We reached out to Representative Kevin Hern's Office. We were told their team is aware of Matheson's issue and are looking into it.
Click here to access your information from the IRS (the website refreshes once a day).
Click here for answers to common questions.