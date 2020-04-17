Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance Helps Get Hands-On Experiments To Kids During Time Of Distance Learning
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance is getting hands-on experiments to kids at home as part of their plan to help students with distance learning.
Before the COVID-19 crisis even started, they had started making kits so families could do science activities at home. Now, those kits are becoming an important part of distance learning for students across Green Country.
The kits are giving students hands on experience with science, technology, engineering, and math.
"It has every single thing in the bag so that they don't have to say 'Oh, this would be fun, but we don't have X' so we put every single thing they need to do it," said Xan Black.
Black said the kits allow families to do an activity together while learning something new. She said it's also great for homes without internet access.
"Even those who do need a break from the online stuff, so we're like, let's whip up some more STEM in a bag Kits and take advantage of this great opportunity," Black said.
The kits include activities with things like kites and gliders and are given away at food distribution sites in Tulsa and other towns. The Discovery Lab is making videos to help explain the kits.
Reaching students right now fits right in with the Discovery Lab's mission. Anne Mannell said it's helping fill a need.
"To be able to put these kits in with their food delivery, it's just one more thing that's kind of going to help us close that gap," Mannell said.
Black said they've already made 9,000 kits with 15,000 more on the way.