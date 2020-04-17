Many Oklahoma COVID-19 Deaths Are Connected To Nursing Homes
TULSA, Oklahoma - A third of 136 Oklahomans who've died from COVID-19 are connected to nursing homes, and now there are hundreds of cases of long-term care residents who've tested positive.
The State Health Department says 40 centers in Oklahoma have at least one person who tested positive.
The facilities with the most cases in Green Country include Bartlesville Health and Rehabilitation Community, Coweta Manor Nursing Home, Skiatook Nursing Home, Grove Nursing Home, and Franciscan Villa in Broken Arrow. There are 230 residents and staff total who've tested positive, in those centers combined.
The COO of the group that owns Franciscan Villa in Broken Arrow, and 19 other care centers in Oklahoma, says they've taken many steps to keep their residents safe. It included sanitizing, and stopping people from visiting, before the outbreak even picked up.
"We could see the pattern in other states, so we chose to be really aggressive in the way we were trying to keep the virus out," Diakonos Group COO Kimberly Green said.
She says when the virus hit Franciscan Villa, they ramped up their efforts even more. They're using technology similar to what hospitals are using, like U-V robots to sanitize spaces and installed a negative air pressure COVID unit that's sealed off, to stop the spread.
"Governor Stitt announced on the surge call for the hospitals, that we were the designated Tulsa discharge facility for COVID positive patients for long-term care," Green said.
Green says they're doing everything they can to protect those who are most at-risk.
"Even the best infection control procedures can still fail with this virus, because of how it spreads," Green said.
Other nursing homes, like Bartlesville Health and Rehabilitation Community, are taking similar steps.
