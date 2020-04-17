News
Broken Arrow Police: Woman Arrested For Attempting To Break Into Cars
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - A woman who was accused of shooting and killing her boyfriend in November 2019 has been arrested again.
Maria Berrett was arrested after being accused of trying to break into cars in Broken Arrow.
Back in November, Berrett said she turned her boyfriend down for sex and he broke her coffee table. She said he later came back to kick the door in when she shot him through the door's peep-hole.
Floyd died in a hospital.
Broken Arrow police said Berrett and two juveniles were trying to break into parked cars near 131st and Elm.