Oklahoma COVID-19 Survivors Donate Plasma To Help Others
TULSA, Oklahoma - COVID-19 survivors from Green Country are helping others fighting the virus by donating their plasma.
Doctors at the American Red Cross said the first patient in Oklahoma to test positive for the virus was the first person who donated at their location.
This past weekend, a young woman fighting COVID-19, received the plasma. Doctors say, that patient has made remarkable improvements.
"We can't exactly contribute that to the plasma transfusion, but we certainly hope that it played a role," said Doctor Matthew Coleman with the American Red Cross. "We can use these transfused antibodies to help aid the person in destroying the virus and being able to move on,"
Not all COVID-19 survivors can donate but all are encouraged to register.
"I have met some truly amazing people, from the Tulsa Health Department, the various hospitals and institutions and the donors themselves. It has been a great opportunity to restore one’s faith in mankind," said Coleman.