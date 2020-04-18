News
McAlester Regional Health Center Offering Drive-Thru Testing For Those With COVID-19 Symptoms
Saturday, April 18th 2020, 8:28 AM CDT
McALESTER, Oklahoma - The McAlester Regional Health Center is offering drive-thru testing until noon on Saturday and again on Sunday between noon to 4 p.m.
Medical personnel will be across the street from the main hospital at the corner of Strong Blvd. and Van Buren Ave. The primary focus is providing access to front-line staff members, however, the event is open to those who have symptoms.
They say you must have a fever of at least 100.4 and have been in contact with someone with the virus or be an older adult with chronic medical conditions and or an immuno-compromised state.