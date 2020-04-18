News
City Of Sand Springs Promotes Vendors Of Canceled 'Herbal Affair & Festival'
Saturday, April 18th 2020, 8:56 AM CDT
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - The 31st annual Sand Springs Herbal Affair and Festival scheduled for this weekend has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
This annual event began in 1989 and usually attracts thousands of people to the city. Vendors who registered will be offered a 100% credit for next year's festival
The City of Sand Springs says shoppers interested in making purchases from this year's vendors you can find a list on the Sand Springs website.