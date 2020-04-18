AARP Works To Clear Up Confusion Surrounding Stimulus Checks
TULSA, Oklahoma - Some Oklahomans are wondering why they haven't received a stimulus check so experts at AARP are working to clear up some of the confusion.
The good news is the funding is coming to those who still haven’t received the 1,200 dollars according to Sean Voskuhl at AARP. The checks started rolling out this week for those who filed income taxes for 2018 and 2019,
But, none-filers will have to wait. Voskuhl says those who are on social security retirement or disability will get their payment sometime in early May. The way you receive your benefits is the way you’ll receive the 1,200 dollars, which includes direct deposit, paper check, or debit card. Voskuhl wants folks to also be on alert for imposter scams. Voskuhl says scammers can try to charge you a fee to collect the payment. He says the IRS will never send you unsolicited electronic communications, call you, or ask you for financial information.
For those who haven’t received a stimulus check yet, go to IRS.gov and click on “get my payment” to get updated information about when it should arrive.