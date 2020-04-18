But, none-filers will have to wait. Voskuhl says those who are on social security retirement or disability will get their payment sometime in early May. The way you receive your benefits is the way you’ll receive the 1,200 dollars, which includes direct deposit, paper check, or debit card. Voskuhl wants folks to also be on alert for imposter scams. Voskuhl says scammers can try to charge you a fee to collect the payment. He says the IRS will never send you unsolicited electronic communications, call you, or ask you for financial information.